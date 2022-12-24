MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $76.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

