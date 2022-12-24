MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 1,521 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $211.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,732 shares of company stock worth $3,507,452. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $256.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $350.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

