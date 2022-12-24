MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,126 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 61.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 207,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

SYF opened at $32.75 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.