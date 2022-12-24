MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $726,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $129.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.44. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $260.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $28,387,269 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

