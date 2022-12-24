MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $736,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intuit were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 225.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $384.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $658.84.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

