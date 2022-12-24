MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $942,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GIS opened at $85.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock worth $7,690,676 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

