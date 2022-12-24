Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases New Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.8% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 201,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,427,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $436.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

