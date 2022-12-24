MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDWD. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MediWound from $42.00 to $38.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group began coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

MediWound Stock Performance

MDWD stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

About MediWound

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

