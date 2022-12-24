Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA) & Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Critical Contrast

Meihua International Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Meihua International Medical Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meihua International Medical Technologies $104.04 million 1.89 $20.95 million N/A N/A Teleflex $2.81 billion 4.15 $485.37 million $8.72 28.53

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.1% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Meihua International Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Meihua International Medical Technologies and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meihua International Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 7 6 0 2.46

Teleflex has a consensus target price of $275.08, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Meihua International Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Meihua International Medical Technologies and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meihua International Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Teleflex 14.76% 16.26% 9.14%

Summary

Teleflex beats Meihua International Medical Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies

(Get Rating)

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles. It also distributes disposable medical devices sourced from other manufacturers to customers in China. The company serves hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions, and medical equipment companies. It also exports its products to Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Yangzhou, the People's Republic of China. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Bright Accomplish Limited.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meihua International Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.