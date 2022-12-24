Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $111.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $283.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

