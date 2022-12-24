Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Cowen

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Cowen from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.47% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.92. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.