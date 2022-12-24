Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

