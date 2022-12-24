Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.72–$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after buying an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,695,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,350,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,880,000 after purchasing an additional 700,826 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $152,029,000 after purchasing an additional 916,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Micron Technology by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 873,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,033,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

