Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 61,986 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 970,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,028.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 6,411 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45.

On Friday, October 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,290 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10.

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $143,819.00.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 219.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,344 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.