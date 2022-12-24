Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $53.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,825,000 after acquiring an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,287,000 after acquiring an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

