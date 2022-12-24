Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WRB opened at $73.45 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

