Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.58 and a 12-month high of $79.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.05.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.