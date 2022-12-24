My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $200.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $285.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

