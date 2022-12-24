Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 112,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.69. The firm has a market cap of $288.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.