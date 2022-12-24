NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.00. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

