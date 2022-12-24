NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Up 27.1 %
Shares of NH stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.00. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $17.25.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
