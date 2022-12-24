Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $8.42 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Natural Alternatives International worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

