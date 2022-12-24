Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NVCN opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

