Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $309.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $294.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.98. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $620.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

