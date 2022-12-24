NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTWK opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.69.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK
– Get Rating
) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
(Get Rating)
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
Further Reading
