NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NTWK opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.69.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

