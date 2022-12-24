New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 158.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Amphenol by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 0.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 129,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

