New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $942,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $680,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $85.41 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.