New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,430.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,452.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,264.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,568.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,209 shares of company stock valued at $81,343,400 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

