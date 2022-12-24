New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $206.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.31 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

