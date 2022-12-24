New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Trading Up 0.2 %

WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

