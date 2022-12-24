New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $259.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387,209 shares in the company, valued at $292,194,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,899 shares of company stock valued at $76,970,486. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

