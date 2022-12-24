New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.15 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $72.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

