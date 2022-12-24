New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,905 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

