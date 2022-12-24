New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Lam Research by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $412.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

