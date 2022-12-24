New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

