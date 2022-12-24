New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $279.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

