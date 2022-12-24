New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.