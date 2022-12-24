New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,100 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,632,267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $408,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $229.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.92 and its 200-day moving average is $237.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.12 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.