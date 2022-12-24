New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 11,700 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of CSX by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

