New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,200 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $254.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

