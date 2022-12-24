New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 3,400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $60.79 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

