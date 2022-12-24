New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $115.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

