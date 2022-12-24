New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Humana Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.53.

NYSE HUM opened at $513.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

