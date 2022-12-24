New Potomac Partners LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New Potomac Partners LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,280 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

