New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. Wedbush initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of New Relic to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.46.
New Relic Stock Down 1.0 %
New Relic stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Relic by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 79.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 256,973 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.
