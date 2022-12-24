NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $122.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average is $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,416,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

