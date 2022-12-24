NIKE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 61,736 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 12% compared to the average volume of 54,891 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

