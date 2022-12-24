North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NRT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.36%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.