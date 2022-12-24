North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
NRT opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $111.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09.
North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.36%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About North European Oil Royalty Trust
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.