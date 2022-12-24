NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

