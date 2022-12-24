Northland Securities Cuts EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target to $2.00

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
EMCORE Price Performance
Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.53.
About EMCORE
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
