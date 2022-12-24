Northland Securities Cuts EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target to $2.00

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.31. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCORE

About EMCORE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EMCORE by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,432,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 418,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCORE by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 607,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 222,886 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.