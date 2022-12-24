Norway Savings Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.